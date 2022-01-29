UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath tears into Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Chunav Manch.

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in an exclusive conversation with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma at Chunav Manch 2022 launched a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party saying it never saw beyond dynastic politics. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Samajwadi is a 'behrupiya' party and when it came into power in UP, it became a riot party. Yogi Adityanath also said that the state has received over Rs 4 lakh crore of investments whose ground ceremony has already been held adding the government generated over 1 crore 61 lakh employment opportunities.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) could never think beyond dynastic politics. People never accepted Samajwadi as their own party. Akhilesh's party has no sympathy towards the poor, farmers, youngsters, and neither does it cares about the security of women in the state.

Referring to UP's Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain as 'Itra Wale Mitra' of Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party for having connections with the businessman who has been arrested after recent raids by law enforcement agencies.

Piyush Jain -- a perfume maker -- was arrested when over Rs 200 crore, gold, sandalwood were recovered in raids in Kanpur and Kannauj residences.

Though Akhilesh Yadav has denied any relation with Piyush Jain at various public platforms, Yogi Adityanath said how can he deny his connections with the businessman after 2015 photographs surfaced recently.

Yogi Adityanath said that Samajwadi Party during its rule honoured the culprits of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Who can forget 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar after two brothers were murdered who had gone to protect their sister. The city kept burning for months... instead of caring for people who became victims of the riots, Samajwadi Party honoured rioters, Yogi Adityanath said.

The 'red cap' people - referring to Samajwadi Party -- had fired bullets upon Lord Ram devotees in Ayodhya. People will never accept the rule of the Samajwadi Party, the UP CM added.

The candidates' list of the Samajwadi Party is full of criminals and history-sheeters. There is peace in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP government was formed in the state, Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the government cannot remain a problem for the people.

