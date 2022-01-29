UP Election 2022: 'Unsatisfied souls', Yogi blasts Swami Maurya, ministers who quit BJP at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Chunav Manch

Ahead of crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath participated in India TV's election conclave. During the conclave, the BJP leader said "There are some unsatisfied souls that keep wandering. People must have had expectations for their kin as well that if one party cannot fulfil, they move to others. They will keep moving to different parties in search of seats", he said taking a dig at leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya who recently quit the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Earlier, during the same conclave, the Samajwadi Party leader alleged that BJP tries to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is only for people of a 'particular' group. "BJP doesn't work for Hindus. If it did, then 54% of Hindus that come under Dalits or backward castes, wouldn't be ignored or tried to manipulate by the party. Ram Mandir is not for the welfare of the backward castes, but only for the general category or upper-caste Hindus".

When asked about the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Yogi said, "The alliance between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal is nothing but opportunism. There was a similar alliance in 2017. They only want to use farmers for their votes".

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

