UP Election 2022: 'Contest from Azamgarh', Yogi Adityanath throws open challenge to Akhilesh at Chunav Manch

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday openly challenged opposition leader from Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav to contest the upcoming assembly polls from Azamgarh, if he has 'mass support'. Speaking to India TV at the Chunav Manch 2022, he said, "Why is Akhilesh not contesting from Azamgarh, where he contested from earlier? If he has such strong mass base, why not contest from there?" Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from the Karhal assembly constituency.

Adityanath also slammed the Samajwadi Party claiming that only 3 districts were given electricity under SP's rule. "During the previous Samajwadi Party government, electricity was provided only to three disricts in the state. When we came to power, we rectified this and now power has reached every village and town of the state", he said.

"The only evidence of development under Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party government was the boundary wall of barbistan (cemetery)", he further said.

When asked about the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Yogi said, "The alliance between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal is nothing but opportunism. There was a similar alliance in 2017. They only want to use farmers for their votes".

Showing strong faith in the Bhartiya Janata Party, Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier, illegal arm factories were set up, but now were are developing defence corridor in the state. In Jewar, one of the biggest airports is coming up. UP has become one of the most sought after states for investment. Farmers and the common public have been benefitted by the double engine government".