UP Election 2022: No cases on me as of today, says Yogi Adiyanath at Chunav Manch

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday spoke to India TV at the Chunav Manch 2022 ahead of assembly polls in the state. The BJP leader claimed that there are 'no cases' against him. "There are no cases on me as of today, and I haven't got any case removed from me or from the deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya", he said.

"However, during Samajwadi Party's rule in UP, several cases against Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav were removed", he further added. "Any democratic government should swear to make people safe, and create fear in the minds of criminals", Yogi said when asked about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he said, "Cases filed against Azam Khan are due to his own misdeeds. There is no political vendetta in this". The Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan from the Rampur assembly constituency. He is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail.

Adityanath also said that the Opposition's list of candidates features professional rioters, mafia, history sheeters, criminals. "Our government has worked to provide a better secure environment for people in the state. There has been no riot in the state in the last five years. No businessman has been forced to migrate due to crime in the state now", he told India TV.

Adityanath also spoke on the raids at businessman Piyush Jain's residence in Kanpur. Without taking any names he said, "They earlier denied any links to him (Piyush Jain) but now even pictures have surfaced from Europe taken in 2015".

When asked about the possible outcome of UP Elections 2022, he took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and said, "The red cap is stained with the blood of Ram Bhakts from Ayodhya. The public of Uttar Pradesh will not accept the red cap".

Assembly elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases, starting Februrary 10. Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency.