Chunav Manch 2022: Will ensure BJP is shown the door in UP polls, says Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday spoke to India TV at the Chunav Manch 2022. He recently joined SP after being a part of the Bhartiya Janata Party for long. He claimed that BJP will be shown the door in UP. "It is time that BJP's true colours are shown. It is time for their farewell and for them to correct their mistakes. Samajwadi Party will win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls with a thumping majority and BJP will be shown the door".

Maurya alleged that BJP tries to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is only for people of a 'particular' group. "BJP doesn't work for Hindus. If it did, then 54% hindus that come under dalits or backward castes, wouldn't be ignored or tried to manipulate by the party. Ram Mandir is not for the welfare of the backward castes, but only for the general category or upper caste Hindus".

When asked about his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya still being part of BJP, he said, "I never make political decisions based on anyone else's opinion. When someone tries to belittle the backward classes, dalits and tries to give their rights to others, I never support them.

"My daughter will make her decisions on her own. She is a candidate from Badaun and will take her call on her own", he further added.

Talking about the farmers' protest and farm law repeal, he said, "BJP only cares about votes, they don't care about farmers or their lives. Farmers protested for long but as soon as BJP made up its mind to repeal the laws, it happened overnight. They have all the power yet do not support the farmers".

Notably, soon after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from BJP to join Samajwadi Party, Congress's RPN Singh joined the BJP. Speculations are rife that both Singh and Maurya will be fielded against each other in the upcoming UP polls from the Padrauna assembly constituency.