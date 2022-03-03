UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling on 57 assembly seats today; CM Yogi Adityanath in the fray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE Updates

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held today on 57 assembly seats, including Gorakhpur Urban from where CM Yogi Adityanath is in the fray. Spread over 10 districts, polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm today. The districts where polling is to be held in this phase include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia. State Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday. Prominent among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase are Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting his first assembly election, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu (Tamkuhi Raj), Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as minister to join the Samajwadi Party (Fazilnagar), and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary (Bansdih). There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.