Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling on 57 assembly seats today; CM Yogi Adityanath in the fray
UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling on 57 assembly seats today; CM Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP ministers in the contest are Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa) and Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur). Surendra Singh, the sitting MLA from Bairia in Ballia will also be facing the electorate in this phase.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2022 6:22 IST
UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI

UP Election Phase 6 Voting LIVE Updates

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held today on 57 assembly seats, including Gorakhpur Urban from where CM Yogi Adityanath is in the fray. Spread over 10 districts, polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm today. The districts where polling is to be held in this phase include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia. State Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday. Prominent among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase are Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting his first assembly election, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu (Tamkuhi Raj), Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as minister to join the Samajwadi Party (Fazilnagar), and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary (Bansdih). There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase. 

Live updates : UP Election Phase 6 Voting

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election Phase 6 Voting: Which assembly seats will vote today?

    The seats which are going to polls are Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairiya.

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election Phase 6 Voting: Which districts will vote today?

    The ten districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

