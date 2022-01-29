UP Election 2022: Criminals afraid in BJP's rule, SP gives them tickets, says Gaurav Bhatia at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gaurav Bhatia at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday sang praises of his party and its developmental efforts in Uttar Pradesh, as he spoke to India TV at Chunav Manch 2022. He boasted about crime graph on a decline under BJP's rule in UP. "Criminals are firmly dealt with in UP now, unlike Samajwadi Party that still hands election tickets to them," he said.

Bhatia made a reference to SP's recent move where it handed an election ticket to rape accused Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's wife.

He further said, "No one slept hungry under BJP's rule in the last 5 years, unlike in 2012 when Samajwadi Party only offered Rs. 1 to farmers when their crops were destroyed".

At Chunav Manch 2022, Bhatia was asked why BJP always counters Samajwadi Party instead of fighting on BJP's own achievements in UP. To this, Gaurav Bhatia listed all developmental efforts by the BJP, infront of Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Pandey. He said, "Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 43 lakh people got houses in UP, while Samajwadi Party only made their own houses bigger during the rule".

Opposite him was Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Pandey, who bluntly refuted all the developmental claims by Bhatia and said, "The ceiling is shaking with the amount of lies you're blurting out". To this Bhatia said, "When BJP speaks the truth, SP's ceilings always shake".

"Be it ensuring toilets installed in houses, or providing gas connection to women, BJP did it all. 1.66 lakh houses got gas connection making women's lives better. However, SP has given an election ticket to rape accused Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's wife," he added.

Commenting on UP's unemployment rate, Bhatia said, "Unemployement rate in Uttar Pradesh is one of the lowest among other states. Nearly 4.5 lakh people were given govt jobs. This has happened due to the hard work of Yogi Adityanath government and people's faith in him".

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.