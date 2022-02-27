Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
UP Election Fifth Phase Voting LIVE Updates: 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats; polling begins

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2022 7:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Sunday morning, with state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya among 692 candidates, who are contesting on 61 seats spread across 12 districts. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The districts where polling is being held are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, too will vote on Sunday. Prominent faces in the fray are Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

 

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: Which districts will vote for fifth phase?

    The districts where polling is being held are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: How many voters to cast vote for fifth phase?

    Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh elections

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: How many candidates in fray for fifth phase?

    • State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is among 692 candidates, who are contesting on 61 seats spread across 12 districts
    • Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda)
    • Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as Jansatta Dal candidate, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on the Samajwadi Party ticket
    • Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. The Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party
    • Union minister Anupriya Patel, heading a rival faction of the party named after her father Sonelal Patel, however, has handed over the seat to the BJP to challenge her mother Krishna Patel
    • Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas of Pratapgarh
  • Feb 27, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: People cast their votes in the fifth phase of UP elections

  • Feb 27, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: Voting for fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins

    Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins; 692 candidates in 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in fray.

    Voters to decide the fate of Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra & others today.

  • Feb 27, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election: People will vote for BJP for its development works, says Rita Bahuguna Joshi

    Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday said the people in Uttar Pradesh will vote for BJP on the basis of the development works done by the party in the last five years.

    "In the first and second phases, it looked like a competition but BJP was ahead. In the fifth phase, I think BJP will be in a very strong position. Right from the infrastructure to the safety of women, Yogi government has worked in every sector in the state", she said.

    She added that the BJP has a good track record of work in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Feb 27, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election: SP, BJP candidates' kin booked for violent clash after campaign

    About two dozen BJP and SP supporters were booked and nine arrested for allegedly clashing with each other in Khudadat village of Matera assembly constituency, police said on Saturday. A senior police officer said the fight broke out Friday night between supporters of SP candidate Madhuri Verma and BJP candidate Arunveer Singh outside a ‘dhaba’. "After the campaigning ended at around 11.00 pm, Vinod Verma alias Dadua, nephew of Madhuri Verma, the SP candidate from Nanpara, was having dinner at a 'dhaba'. “He and his friends were allegedly in an inebriated state,and Vinod had a hot talk with someone on the phone," Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Ashok Kumar said. "After sometime, Karanveer Singh, son of BJP candidate Arunveer Singh, and his friends, were stopped by Vinod outside the dhaba, and abuses were hurled and a fight broke out,” he said, adding a number of people from both sides were injured in the brawl. A case has been registered against 11 people, including Karanveer Singh and Vinod Verma, and 10-15 other people for violating section 144 of the CrPC and Model Code of Conduct, said the officer. Dilip Verma, former MLA and husband of Madhuri Verma, said his nephew was campaigning for SP's Matera candidate Maria Shah, when hundreds of BJP supporters tried to kill him. In his turn, BJP candidate Arunveer Singh said Vinod Verma hurled abuses at him when he was returning home Friday night after campaigning, and beat his son up.

     

  • Feb 27, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election: Keshav Prasad Maurya exudes confidence in his victory from Sitharu seat, says 'lotus will bloom with huge margin'

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who is contesting State Assembly elections from Kaushambi's Sitharu constituency in the fifth phase of polling, on Saturday, exuded confidence in his victory and said that "lotus will bloom" with a huge margin. He also claimed that there will be no trace of the Samajwadi Party in the Sitharu constituency while Bahujan Samaj Party had already lost its presence here. Speaking to news agency ANI, Maurya said, "Sitharu is going to the polls tomorrow. I am fully confident that lotus will bloom here with a huge margin. Everybody knows me here because I am the son of this constituency. There will be no trace of SP here while BSP has already lost its presence."The Minister also lauded the double engine government for the development works done in Uttar Pradesh since Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre and in the state."The double engine government has worked for the welfare of poor, farmers, youth, women empowerment, security, etc. I am confident that the people of Sitharu will give me blessings as I have done a lot of work here," Maurya stated.

