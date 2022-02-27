UP Election Fifth Phase Voting LIVE Updates: 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats; polling begins

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Sunday morning, with state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya among 692 candidates, who are contesting on 61 seats spread across 12 districts. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The districts where polling is being held are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, too will vote on Sunday. Prominent faces in the fray are Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.