UP Election 2022: Modi can stop all hate speeches by Hindutva radicals within 5 mins if he wants, says Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch

All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said, there has been a rise in hate speeches against minorities since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. “If Modi wants, he can stop hate speeches by Hindutva radicals within five minutes”, he said. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at the daylong India TV Conclave ‘Chunav Manch’ here, the AIMIM chief said: “It is interesting to note that anti-Muslim hate speeches were made at the gathering of Sadhus in Haridwar and Raipur. There is a Congress government in Chhattisgarh and a BJP government in Uttarakhand. Many speakers who gave hate speeches in Haridwar came with UP police escorts. If Modi wants, he can silence all such hate speeches within 5 minutes, but his ideologue mentors in RSS and Sangh Parivar will never want that. They are giving protection to those who are giving hate speeches. They are asking them to spread hate and nothing will happen to them.”

MORE ON CHUNAV MANCH 2022

Owaisi lashed out at Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav describing him as “an incapable leader” whose party lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 and the assembly polls in 2017. “He lost all three elections under his leadership. In all these elections, Muslims voted for his party, and yet BJP won all these elections”, Owaisi said.

On Akhilesh praising Pakistan’s founding father Mohammed Ali Jinnah as a freedom fighter, Owaisi said, “I never said anything about Jinnah. Ask him why he did that. Muslims in India have already rejected Jinnah’s message. Had any Muslim leader said the same thing about Jinnah, he would have been behind bars now.”

Muslims, Owaisi said, need independent political leadership. “Only then will the Muslim votes get its value. Look at the hypocrisy. In Azamgarh, the party MLA is from SP, and his son is in BJP. In Baiyun, the MP is from BJP and her father is a top SP leader”, he said.

Owaisi said, “I would like to be a patriot rather than a nationalist. As a patriot, I can love my country but at the same time, I can criticize Modi, Yogi, and others. I cannot be like those Hindu nationalists who support Modi and Yogi with their eyes shut”.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau figures, the AIMIM chief said, nearly 5,000 communal incidents took place in UP during 2019. “These are not my figures. Ask Amit Shah, who is the Home Minister”, he said. Owaisi said, the unemployment rate in UP has increased from 2.4 percent to 4.9 percent now, 51 pc graduates are unemployed, 61 pc technical graduates are unemployed, 46 pc diploma holders are unemployed, and UP’s growth rate and per capita income are now at the lowest level. Yet the chief minister only speaks about Pakistan, Hindutva, Abbajan, and Jinnah.”

Owaisi alleged, “thousands of Muslims in Agra and Kanpur have become unemployed after the closure of all slaughterhouses where cattle and buffaloes were being slaughtered. UP alone accounts for 65 percent of beef export from India, and yet you do not allow Muslims to open shops for selling buffalo meat.”

“By raising the 80-20 (80 pc Hindus and 20 pc Muslims) issue, Yogi has proved Modi a liar. It was Modi who gave the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. So whose ‘vikas’ are they talking about? For the 80 per cent?”, Owaisi asked.

To view the full debate with Owaisi, please click the link given below:

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Muslims vote for BJP due to 'Stockholm syndrome', says Owaisi at Chunav Manch

Also Read | UP election 2022: Top quotes from Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022