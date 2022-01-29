UP Election 2022: Modi govt indulging in 'selective implementation of law', says Owaisi at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asaduddin Owaisi at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Our party does not motivate the youth into violence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday. Speaking at India TV's election conclave 'Chunav Manch' in Lucknow, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief asserted that the party motivates people to fight for their democratic rights.

Commenting on hate speech by leaders in Haridwar and Raipur, in context with Rohingyas and Muslims, Owaisi questioned why there was no action against those who incited people from the stage during the Dharm Sansad at Raipur and Haridwar. Such leaders should have been arrested immediately.

In December last year, Prabodhanand Giri - an organiser of the event in Haridwar was seen asking the Indian army, politicians and Hindus to do what was done in Myanmar - referring to the deadly violence against Rohingya Muslims that led to their exodus.

Ashwini Upadhyay, a former BJP spokesperson who was also seen at the event. Upadhyay had been arrested in August in connection with a rally in the national capital, Delhi, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.

Owaisi alleged the Narendra Modi govt is indulged in 'selective implementation of law'.

"No one puts a stop on such hate speeches which have been into the media limelight since 2014," Owaisi alleged, adding, "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants, he would stop such hate speeches within half an hour, but he is backed by RSS and other such Hindutva organisations."

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

