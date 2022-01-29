UP Election 2022: Apna Dal unaffected by leaders joining or quitting BJP, says Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anupriya Patel on India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP elections/Chunav Manch: Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday said the party and its strength is not affecting by political leaders joining or exiting. Making reference to Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar, Anupriya Patel, speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch today said, Apna Dal has always been a strong political party and our strength lies in the hard work we have done for years.

"Political leaders making an entry or quitting our party does not affect our functioning," Anupriya Patel told India TV today. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

"Apna Dal has carved a history and its name through long struggles," Anupriya Patel said, adding, "the party was formed by my father, who, without with-holding a constitutional post, kept working for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society."

"The strength of our party lies in the work we have done, the battles we have fought to give justice to those left behind," Anupriya Patel today said.

"We work with the Bharatiya Janata Party towards the upliftment of all sections of the society," the Apna Dal chief said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

