Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP Election 2022: Apna Dal unaffected by leaders joining or quitting BJP, says Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch

UP Election 2022: Apna Dal unaffected by leaders joining or quitting BJP, says Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch

"The strength of our party lies in the work we have done, the battles we have fought to give justice to those left behind," Anupriya Patel today told India TV, ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2022 13:39 IST
Chunav Manch 2022, UP Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Anupriya Patel on India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP elections/Chunav Manch: Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday said the party and its strength is not affecting by political leaders joining or exiting. Making reference to Swami Prasad Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar, Anupriya Patel, speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch today said, Apna Dal has always been a strong political party and our strength lies in the hard work we have done for years. 

"Political leaders making an entry or quitting our party does not affect our functioning," Anupriya Patel told India TV today. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

"Apna Dal has carved a history and its name through long struggles," Anupriya Patel said, adding, "the party was formed by my father, who, without with-holding a constitutional post, kept working for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society."

"The strength of our party lies in the work we have done, the battles we have fought to give justice to those left behind," Anupriya Patel today said. 

"We work with the Bharatiya Janata Party towards the upliftment of all sections of the society," the Apna Dal chief said. 

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly. 

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

Also Read | Chunav Manch 2022: Anupriya Patel predicts 'bumper win' for NDA in Uttar Pradesh

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News