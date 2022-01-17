UP polls: Rakesh Tikait denies support to SP-RLD alliance; says 'there was misunderstanding'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No support extended to SP-RLD alliance, says Rakesh Tikait

Even as Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait has announced extending support towards the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, his brother and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has denied this, saying "there was a misunderstanding".

"We didn't extend any support, people have made a mistake in understanding," Rakesh Tikait said.

A video of Naresh Tikait extending support to the SP-RLD has recently emerged. On being asked on this, Rakesh Tikait said, "We have not extended any support yet and we will soon confirm that through our official social media account as well."

"If someone comes to our house, we say 'we are with you'. We are not telling anyone whom to vote for. We have decided that we will not support anyone. Even if we are against the government, everyone (the people) knows what they have to do," he said.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the SP-RLD alliance, Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party have released the list of their candidates.

The SP-RLD alliance has announced the candidature of Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district, Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur and Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan in Shamli.

On January 15, the Samyutk Kisan Morcha had decided to start Mission UP from February 1.

The RLD and Samajwadi Party alliance on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the assembly elections.

In this list, all the candidates belong to the RLD. On Thursday, the first list of 29 candidates was released in which the Samajwadi Party has named its 10 candidates while RLD has been given 19 seats.

The RLD candidates have been announced in 26 seats so far.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | 'Security lapse or farmers' anger; need to probe': Rakesh Tikait on PM Modi's Punjab visit