Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • MoCA removes restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath slams Punjab counterpart Channi over 'bhaiya' remark

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath slams Punjab counterpart Channi over 'bhaiya' remark

Lashing out at the Congress, Yogi Adityanath said that the day labourers from UP stop going to other states for work, 'the Congress government would know what the situation would be there'.   

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 12:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign, for UP Assembly elections, in Etawah, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has denounced his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks directed at the people of UP and Bihar. Adityanath condemned Channi's 'unfortunate' remark and promised that people from UP will not have to migrate to other states to earn their livelihood.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said that the day labourers from UP stop going to other states for work, 'the Congress government would know what the situation would be there'. 

"But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next five years and work for the development of their state," he said during an interview with DD National.

Recalling the Punjab CM's visit to Varanasi, Adityanath said that had Channi learned lessons from the teachings of Sant Ravidas, "he would not have made such an unfortunate remark'. 

"This is the actual face of Congress," the Chief Minister added.

Channi is facing a barrage of criticism from rival parties leaders for his 'bhaiya' remark. During a poll rally in Rupnagar on Tuesday, Channi asked people not to let the 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Video shows Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiya, who have come here to rule, enter the state,” Channi, also the Congress chief ministerial candidate, had said.

The word 'bhaiyas' in reference to the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is considered offensive. 

Polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20 while counting will be done on March 10. 

READ MORE: 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya...': BJP slams Punjab CM Channi's controversial remark

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News