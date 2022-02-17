Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath slams Punjab counterpart Channi over 'bhaiya' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign, for UP Assembly elections, in Etawah, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has denounced his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks directed at the people of UP and Bihar. Adityanath condemned Channi's 'unfortunate' remark and promised that people from UP will not have to migrate to other states to earn their livelihood.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said that the day labourers from UP stop going to other states for work, 'the Congress government would know what the situation would be there'.

"But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next five years and work for the development of their state," he said during an interview with DD National.

Recalling the Punjab CM's visit to Varanasi, Adityanath said that had Channi learned lessons from the teachings of Sant Ravidas, "he would not have made such an unfortunate remark'.

"This is the actual face of Congress," the Chief Minister added.

Channi is facing a barrage of criticism from rival parties leaders for his 'bhaiya' remark. During a poll rally in Rupnagar on Tuesday, Channi asked people not to let the 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Video shows Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiya, who have come here to rule, enter the state,” Channi, also the Congress chief ministerial candidate, had said.

The word 'bhaiyas' in reference to the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is considered offensive.

Polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20 while counting will be done on March 10.

READ MORE: 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya...': BJP slams Punjab CM Channi's controversial remark