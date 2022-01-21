UP Election 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches BJP's theme song for polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath launches BJP's theme song

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, launched its theme song for the Assembly elections. The song 'UP phir mange BJP sarkar' comes with the tag line 'Soch imandar, kaam damdar'. Releasing the song, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it encapsulated the work done by his government in the past five years.

"We have done all that we promised in our Sankalp Patra five years ago. Our promise was based on nationalism, development, good governance with the concept of antyodaya. We ensured development for all and appeasement of none," he said.

The chief minister listed the achievements of the double engine governments and said that houses, toilets, power connections, gas connections, health insurance were given to the needy. He said that his government reopened sugar mills and cleared cane dues.

"We ensured security for women and girls and bulldozed the ill-gotten wealth of the mafia. The Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Kumbh Mela and clean Ganga are other things we promised and fulfilled," he added. Earlier, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh lauded the achievements of the Yogi government and said that the past five years had been marked by unparalleled quality of governance.

