UP Election 2022: Union Minister and BJP's Karhal candidate SP Baghel gets Z category security

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satya Pal Singh Baghel has been provided 'Z' category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said on Wednesday. Baghel, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, was earlier a Y+ protectee.

Baghel accorded the Z category security a day after his convoy was attacked and pelted with stones in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The incident took place in Attikullapur village of Karhal from where he is contesting Assembly elections against Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav. Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

According to Baghel, some unidentified men who were chanting pro-SP slogans attacked cars in his convoy when he was returning after campaigning near Attikullapur village.

"They were raising slogans of 'Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad'. We have complained to the police and a case has been registered," Baghel, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said.

The window of a vehicle in Baghel's convoy was hit by stones and shattered. The Union Minister, however, escaped unhurt.

Police reached the site soon after they learned about the incident. ASP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that a case has been filed and that the matter is being investigated.

"Union Minister SP Baghel's convoy was attacked with stones and sticks near Attikullapur village this evening. A case is being registered and the minister is fine," the Mainpuri Police tweeted later.

Separately, a delegation of the BJP led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Lucknow.

Karhal will go to polls in the third phase on February 20.

