UP election 2022: FIR filed against Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary

An FIR has been filed on Friday against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary including approximately 400 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during an election campaigning in Dadri on Thursday.

"A case filed against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan, and 300-400 others, for violating COVID-19 and Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines during a campaign in Dadri on February 3," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had ridiculed the center’s terming of the annual financial statement “amrit kaal”, asking whether the previous budgets were 'poison'. "Diamonds, slippers and shoes have been made cheaper in the budget. How will cheaper diamonds help the poor? The slippers and shoes of the poor and youths have got worn out but the BJP is unable to resolve their problems", Yadav said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited political parties from taking out political rallies and roadshows till February 11 in light of the COVID-19 situation. Five states will go into polls in February including Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The SP and RLD are contesting the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance against the ruling BJP and other parties.

