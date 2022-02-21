Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of meting step-motherly treatment to Raebareli, urges people to vote for Congress

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for the fourth phase.

"During lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi govt acted irresponsibly & turned their faces away from you and closed their eyes, despite your pain. The government didn't provide you with any relief," Sonia Gandhi said.

"Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilisers, not even irrigation facilities," she said.

"Youth study & prepare for jobs but BJP government made you sit at home. 12 lakh government jobs vacant but you've not been given jobs. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household," the Congress supremo added.

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

