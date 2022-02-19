Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. UP Election 2022: SP candidate Abhay Singh arrested after clashes with BJP supporters in Ayodhya.

Highlights SP candidate Abhay Singh has been arrested by police along with 4 others on Feb 19

Supporters of SP, BJP clashed with each other on Feb 18 in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh was allegedly fired upon multiple times in Gosaiganj

Ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, which is scheduled to take place on February 20, supporters of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (February 18) evening clashed with each other while carrying out poll campaigning near Maharajganj Police Station in Ayodhya.

SP candidate Abhay Singh has been arrested by the police along with four others in this matter on Saturday (February 19).

According to the police, both the parties have accused each other of firing and stone-pelting. Two people also received minor injuries during the clash. Both BJP candidate Aarti Singh and SP candidate Abhay Singh's supporters clashed with each other. Initial visuals from the incident showed Abhay Singh's convoy completely damaged with stones.

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh's convoy attacked in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh was allegedly fired upon multiple times in Gosaiganj of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district on Friday, sources suggested.

Abhay Singh is a former MLA and the SP candidate from the Goshainganj assembly seat in Ayodhya. He will be facing off with BJP nominee Aarti Tiwari, the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, in the fourth phase of the UP assembly election on February 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, on February 20, the phase three polls of the Uttar Pradesh election will be held in 59 assembly constituencies spanning the 16 districts of Auriyya, Etah, Etawah, Farukkhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Mainpuri.

The elections to the 403 assembly seats are being held in seven phases this time. The polls for the first two phases were held on February 10 and 14. The election results will be announced on March 10.

ALSO READ: UP election 2022: Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023, says Yogi Adityanath