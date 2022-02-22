Amid 'global turmoil', PM calls for India to be stronger for entire human race

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi today addressed an election rally in UP's Bahraich

Highlights PM Modi called for India to be stronger as the world deals with a 'global turmoil'.

PM Modi addressed an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich today.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for India to be stronger as the world deals with a 'global turmoil'. He hinted at the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, that could leave an impact on several countries.

Amid fears of Russia invading Ukraine, PM Modi said, "You can see that there is so much turmoil in the world right now," PM Modi said, adding, "In such a situation, it is imperative for India to be strong for itself and for the entire human race. Today, your every vote will make India stronger and help further strengthen the country".

Modi also predicted the BJP’s win the Assembly polls. The BJP is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls, he said. Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of "garibi hatao” and Samajwadi (socialism), they looted the country.

He questioned the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who was helping them (terrorists).

Modi alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government wasn't in favor of prosecuting terrorists and banning terror organizations. "These people had taken a concrete decision to get the terrorists released from jail. They did not even want to prosecute terrorists. The Samajwadi government was against imposing bans on terror organizations," Modi claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)