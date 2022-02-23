Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
  UP Fourth Phase Voting LIVE: Polling in 59 assembly constituencies across 9 districts begins
The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2022 7:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase. According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centers have been set up in this phase. The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh. 

  • Feb 23, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Voting in 59 assembly constituencies begins

    Voting begins on 59 assembly constituencies across 9 districts

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Security arrangements for phase 4 polling

    • As many as 800 companies of paramilitary forces and over 60,000 policemen will provide security across 59 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh
    • Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorised as “sensitive” and 590 localities marked as “vulnerable”
    • Three assembly constituencies -- Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur -- have been kept in the 'sensitive' category
    • A total of 3,393 polling booths are being considered as 'critical'
    • A total of 137 'pink booths' have been made to specially motivate women for voting. At these pink booths, 36 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 277 women constables and chief constables have been deployed
    • Uttar Pradesh has got 860 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), whose personnel will be deployed at all polling stations
    • 7,022 inspectors and sub-inspectors of Uttar Pradesh Police and 58,132 head constables and constables will be deployed along with 21 companies of PAC, 50,490 home-guards, 185 PRD jawans, and 8,486 chowkidars

     

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: How many candidates in fray for 4th phase polling?

    As many as 624 candidates are in fray during the fourth phase of elections across the 59 seats, of which the BJP had won 51 seats in 2017 polls.

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Polling schedule in Uttar Pradesh

    Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

    Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Key parties in focus

    Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Relevance of Unnao

    Unnao, where the Congress party has fielded the Unnao rape victim's mother to wrest the seat from BJP's Pankaj Gupta will remain one of the seats in focus. Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who represented the Bangermau seat in Unnao district, was convicted and jailed for life for the rape in 2019.

    The Unnao rape case came into the limelight in 2017 when the victim tried to kill herself outside the residence of Yogi Adityanath after her father was beaten up allegedly by Sengar's brother and later succumbed to the injuries.

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Relevance of Lakhimpur Kheri

    Lakhimpur Kheri, which hogged the national limelight after eight people including four farmers were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during last year, will also vote today. BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

    The Lakhimpur seat is witnessing a multi-cornered fight. BJP's Yogesh Verma is seeking re-election from the Lakhimpur seat. He is up against Utkarsh Verma Madhur of the SP, Mohan Bajpai of the BSP, Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi of the Congress party, Usman Siddiqui of the AIMIM, and Khushi Kinnar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    The prestige of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. He's a local MP, besides having been at the center of controversy after his son was named in the FIR in the incident leading to the deaths of the farmers.

  • Feb 23, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Top contenders in phase 4

    • Law Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak will test the waters from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. He is pitted against Samajwadi Party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi. Pathak was elected to the state Assembly from the Lucknow Central seat in the 2017 polls
    • Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon is seeking re-election from the Lucknow East seat. He is contesting against Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria
    • BJP has pitted former joint director of Enforcement Directorate Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow against SP candidate Abhishek Mishra, who is a former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
    • Aditi Singh is facing Congress candidate Manish Chauhan and Samajwadi Party's RP Yadav from Rae Bareli. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha
  • Feb 23, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Districts voting in 4th phase polling

    59 Assembly seats going to polls today spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

     

