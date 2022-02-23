UP Fourth Phase Voting LIVE: Polling in 59 assembly constituencies across 9 districts begins

Lakhimpur Kheri, which hogged the national limelight after eight people including four farmers were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during last year, will also vote today. BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

The Lakhimpur seat is witnessing a multi-cornered fight. BJP's Yogesh Verma is seeking re-election from the Lakhimpur seat. He is up against Utkarsh Verma Madhur of the SP, Mohan Bajpai of the BSP, Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi of the Congress party, Usman Siddiqui of the AIMIM, and Khushi Kinnar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The prestige of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. He's a local MP, besides having been at the center of controversy after his son was named in the FIR in the incident leading to the deaths of the farmers.