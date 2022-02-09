Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election 2022: Rajbhar says 'will waive off challan on bikers with 3 riders if voted to power'

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday said he would waive off challans for riding a bike with three pillions if his party's alliance with Samajwadi Party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh elections. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajbhar today said a train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and is never challaned.

"A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn't get challans, why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike?," Rajbhar said today.

Speaking further, Rajbhar said, "When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains."

Rajbhar is fighting the polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Previously, Rajbhar had accused the BJP of “harbouring” the likes of Ajay Mishra Teni, accused of killing four farmers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Rajbhar, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet, also alleged that the BJP had no respect for backwards and Dalits, and had committed atrocities on students demanding jobs amid growing unemployment.

(With inputs from ANI)

