UP Election: Nearly 55 per cent voter turnout recorded during phase five polls

Image Source : PTI Barabanki: Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

On the fifth day of polling of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday, around 55 per cent polling was recorded for 61 seats spread across 12 districts. According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout app, the polling percentage was 54. 98. Voting ended at 6 pm.

The final polling figure will be available on Monday, an official said. Police said voting was largely peaceful, barring in Pratapgarh's Kunda seat where Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was allegedly attacked by some people.

Party workers claimed that Yadav sustained minor injuries. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam and party national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury have sent a written complaint to the Election Commission about the incident.

The night before voting began in Gonda, Samajwadi Party candidate from the Colonelganj Assembly seat along with his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.

The candidate, Yogesh Pratap Singh, and others were booked on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman and assaulted her and her family for "supporting the BJP".

Around 2.24 crore people were eligible to vote in the fifth phase in which 692 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission of India's voter turnout app showed Amethi recorded 55.86 per cent voting, Ayodhya 58.01 per cent, Bahraich 54.60 per cent, Barabanki 54.65 per cent, Chitrakoot 59.64 per cent and Gonda 54.

(With PTI Inputs)