UP Election 2022: After BJP, SP fields another candidate from Lucknow Cantt; Rita Bahuguna's son left out

Samajwadi Party has put an end to speculations suggesting it would field BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. The party has now fielded Raju Gandhi from the seat and the development comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied the ticket to Mayank and fielded state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt.

Sources have said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party waited till late in the evening for Mayank to make up his mind to join the party after which it gave the ticket to Gandhi.

Gandhi will be filing his nomination today.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment.

Earlier, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. But after he was denied a ticket she said she "respects the decision of the party."

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

