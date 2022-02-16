Lucknow DM's 'green initiative' for voters for Feb 23 polling | Here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow DM's 'green initiative' for voters for Feb 23 polling

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash on Wednesday appealed to voters in the city to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on February 23. He announced a 'green initiative' for polling day saying, "In every booth in Lucknow, every man, and woman who will vote for the first time, will plant a sapling."

He also highlighted the voter turnout in Lucknow over the years and said that it needs to be increased this time. "We have seen voter turnout to be around 56-57% but we have to elevate this percentage this time and set a record voter turnout", he said.

He tweeted a video spreading his message ahead of the phase 3 polling that will take place on February 23.

The Lucknow district administration had earlier issued an order stating that February 23, the day Lucknow will go to the polls will be a public holiday.

So far, two phases out of a total of seven phases of voting have commenced in Uttar Pradesh. Results for UP assembly elections will be out on March 10.