UP Election: Lakhimpur incident reminds us of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in independent India, says Akhilesh

'Lakhimpur reminds us of Jallianwala Bagh massacre': Akhilesh Yadav

UP Election 2022: Mounting attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri last year, will not get bail from 'people's court'. "Lakhimpur Kheri case reminds us of Jallianwala Bagh incident in independent India" he added.

Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was granted bail last week by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. He was arrested on October 9 over the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said, "farmers and their families have suffered a lot because of their (BJP) policies, this will result in BJP's defeat."

The bail to Ashish Mishra has evoked strong reactions from opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress. Besides demanding to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, a plea has been filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail to the union minister's son. The plea was filed by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda who sought to cancel of bail of Ashish Mishra.

