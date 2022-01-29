UP election 2022: Top quotes of Yogi Adityanath at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Chunav Manch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday participated in India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. During his time on stage, Yogi discussed multiple key issues like development, opposition, and cases filed against him. The BJP leader said that during 2012-2017, riots happened in the state every third day. He said that women in UP were not safe, and families were forced to send their daughters far away to study. He attacked the Samajwadi Party and said that the opposition says something else, but does something entirely different. He also talked about the development that happened during his term as CM in the poll-bound state and reiterated how UP has grown leaps and bounds since the last rule.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

India TV's Chunav Manch 2022 | Top quotes from Yogi Adityanath

'There are no cases against me as of today'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that there are no cases against him as of today. "I haven't withdrawn any case on myself. It was during Mulayam Singh's government that cases were taken back", he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that there are no cases against him as of today. "I haven't withdrawn any case on myself. It was during Mulayam Singh's government that cases were taken back", he said.

'Farmers, aam aadmi benefitted by double engine govt'

Earlier, illegal arms factories were set up, but now were are developing defense corridors in the state, Yogi said. "In Jewar, one of the biggest airports is coming up. UP has become one of the most sought-after states for investment. Farmers and the common public have been benefitted by the double engine government," he added.

UP has become one of the most sought-after states for investment, UP CM Yogi said.

'I talk of nationalism, Akhilesh about casteism'

Yogi alleged that he always talks about nationalism, but Akhilesh sings praises of Jinnah. "He even went on to insult freedom fighters," Yogi Adityanath said. He also said that the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal is nothing but opportunism. "There was a similar alliance in 2017. They only want to use farmers for their votes."

At India TV's Chunav Manch, Yogi alleged that he always talks about nationalism, but Akhilesh sings praises of Jinnah.

'Professional rioters, mafia given poll tickets'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Opposition's list of candidates features professional rioters, mafia, history sheeters, criminals. Our government has worked to provide a better secure environment for people in the state. There has been no riot in the state in the last five years. No businessman has been forced to migrate due to crime in the state now, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also accused SP of dynasty politics.

'SP is a 'bahroopiya' party'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called Samajwadi Party a 'bahroopiya' brand. He also accused SP of dynasty politics. "The Samajwadi Party has failed to think beyond one family. They never considered people as their own. They have no sympathy for poor, farmers and youth of the state," Adityanath said.

