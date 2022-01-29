UP election 2022: Top quotes from Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch

BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who was recently in the headlines for joining the saffron party despite her family's rivalry, participated in India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Clearing the air on why the leader chose BJP, she said, she values the country more than family, and whoever supports the country will have her support. She said that she will contest the polls from Karhal, where Akhilesh is also contesting if the party asks her to do so. She heaped praises on CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi and said that the BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years. Earlier, commenting on Aparna Yadav's entry into the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that BJP members are worrying more about his family than about themselves. Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt's seat and finished second. She lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes. Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

India TV's Chunav Manch 2022 | Top quotes from Aparna Yadav

'Will fight like Hanuman and win like Ram'

Aparna Yadav said that she is very goal-oriented. For this election, I can say that "we (BJP) will fight like Hanuman and win like Ram".

'I see Swami Vivekananda in Yogi Adityanath'

Aparna Yadav, praising Yogi Adityanath, said, "I have deeply observed and followed the growth of all policies by the BJP. Be it Swacch Bharat Abhiyan or any other such policies and they work for the country". She said that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership vision. "The nation's interest has always been a priority for him," she said.

'Opposition trying to divide India'

Aparna Yadav charged that the Opposition is trying to divide India, not the BJP. She said that the BJP's principle is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. Aparna also added that the BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years.

'No aspirations to get a ticket'

Aparna Yadav said that she doesn't have aspirations to get a ticket from the BJP to contest polls. I will follow whatever the party leadership decides for me. She had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow Cantt but had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now a Lok Sabha member.

