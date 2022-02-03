Follow us on Image Source : PTI, ANI IMAGES UP election 2022: Shots fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's car near Ghaziabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle as he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Hyderabad MP said that two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza fired three or four rounds of bullets at his vehicle, puncturing the tyres.

According to ADG Prashant Kumar, Hapur Police is investigating the matter and scanning CCTVs of nearby areas. Police is also recording statement of eyewitnesses. Investigation is on.

In a tweet in Hindi, Owaisi said that there were 3-4 people at the scene when the shots were fired. All of them ran away, and left their weapons there, he said.

The AIMIM chief's brother and Telangana assembly MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi reacted to the incident: