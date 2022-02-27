UP Election 2022: People have made all three Congress rivals indolent says Priyanka Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a road show for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Tulsipur in Balrampur district.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the people of Uttar Pradesh of making all three rivals of her party “useless” by their overindulgence of their whims.

She accused BSP chief Mayawati of never coming out of her house in the last five years, the Samajwadi Party of missing from UP as women “faced” atrocities there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unaware of woes of UP people despite being “omniscient”.

Addressing an election meeting in Balrampur, Vadra also accused the three parties of only being interested in taking people’s votes on the basis of caste and religion while caring little for them and their welfare. Priyanka Gandhi hurled the allegation against the people of UP citing the example of children rendered indolent due to the people’s overindulgence of their whims.

"At the time of elections, somebody will talk about bulldozers, somebody about terror, somebody about Pakistan, somebody of religion and caste. Why are they doing it?” Gandhi asked. Holding people responsible for allegedly making political parties talk of things devoid of their interest, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Sorry to say but the politics which has been going on in the state for the past 30 years, is because of your encouragement.” Gandhi attacked the BSP chief accusing her of never coming out of her home during the last five years.

"The BSP leader never came out of her house in the past five years. I thought she would come out during the elections but she did not do even that,” she said. She also attacked Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of being unaware of the problem of stary cattle in Uttar Pradesh despite being “antaryami” and “sarvgyani” (omniscient) andbeo remaining aware of international situations.

"People say the Prime Minister is 'antaryami' (omniscient) and 'sarvagyani'. If you speak against him in a room, he will come to know of it. He has information about everything,” she said. “But last week, he told you that he does not know about the problem of the stray cattle and then he said as the problem has come to his notice, it will be resolved," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She scoffed at the PM’s alleged ignorance about the woes of people in UP despite knowing what’s happening in the United States and Russia and elsewhere in the world. Targeting Samajwadi Party, Priyanka Gandhi asked, “Did the SP fight for the farmers who died (in Lakhimpur Kheri violence)?”

“These three parties are not concerned about your problems, and they do not understand it. They are only interested in taking your vote on the basis of caste and religion. They will enter into an agreement with each other whether they are in government or the opposition. Only the Congress will never do any pact with the BJP," she asserted.

Also Read | UP Elections 2022: PM Modi felt happy when people 'prayed' for his death

Alos Read | Parties are private properties for opposition but BJP is a party of its workers: PM Modi