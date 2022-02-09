UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto titled ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022’ | HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA (TWITTER). UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto titled ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022’.

UP Election 2022 | Congress Manifesto: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday (February 9).

Here are the highlights of the Congress manifesto in Uttar Pradesh:

All suggestions have been taken from the UP public

Farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power

Electricity bills will be waived off

COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000

20 lakh govt jobs will be provided

Aid up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for any disease

Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2 per kg, which will further be used in vermi-composting

Will develop clusters and support small and medium scale businesses

School fees will be controlled

Around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled

Teachers and 'Shiksha Mitra' will be regularized

Free education for students of tribal and backward classes from KG to PG

20 lakh government jobs will be made available

Cases against Journalists will be scrapped off

Backlog of 12 lakh jobs will be filled in the public sector, including police, healthcare and education

5 seats will be reserved in Vidhan Parishad

Pension of Rs 3,000 per month for 'Divyangs'

Security guards will get Rs 5,000 monthly as salary

Per month salary of Gram Pradhan will be increased to Rs 6,000



Today, the manifesto was released a day before the state goes to the first phase of polling on Thursday (February 10).

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

