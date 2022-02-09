UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto titled ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022’ | HIGHLIGHTS

UP Election 2022 | Congress Manifesto: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday (February 9).
ALSO READ: UP Election 2022: Here's why Priyanka Gandhi gave Congress youth manifesto copy to BJP workers
Here are the highlights of the Congress manifesto in Uttar Pradesh:
- All suggestions have been taken from the UP public
- Farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power
- Electricity bills will be waived off
- COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000
- 20 lakh govt jobs will be provided
- Aid up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for any disease
- Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2 per kg, which will further be used in vermi-composting
- Will develop clusters and support small and medium scale businesses
- School fees will be controlled
- Around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled
- Teachers and 'Shiksha Mitra' will be regularized
- Free education for students of tribal and backward classes from KG to PG
- 20 lakh government jobs will be made available
- Cases against Journalists will be scrapped off
- Backlog of 12 lakh jobs will be filled in the public sector, including police, healthcare and education
- 5 seats will be reserved in Vidhan Parishad
- Pension of Rs 3,000 per month for 'Divyangs'
- Security guards will get Rs 5,000 monthly as salary
- Per month salary of Gram Pradhan will be increased to Rs 6,000
-
Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.
Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.
ALSO READ: UP Election 2022: SP, BSP, Congress together won't reach three-digit mark, claims Dy CM Sharma