UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto titled ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022’ | HIGHLIGHTS

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 14:25 IST
UP Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto titled ‘Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022’. 

 

UP Election 2022 | Congress Manifesto: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday (February 9). 

Here are the highlights of the Congress manifesto in Uttar Pradesh: 

  • All suggestions have been taken from the UP public
  • Farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power
  • Electricity bills will be waived off
  • COVID-affected families will be given Rs 25,000
  • 20 lakh govt jobs will be provided
  • Aid up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for any disease
  • Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2 per kg, which will further be used in vermi-composting
  • Will develop clusters and support small and medium scale businesses
  • School fees will be controlled
  • Around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled
  • Teachers and 'Shiksha Mitra' will be regularized
  • Free education for students of tribal and backward classes from KG to PG
  • 20 lakh government jobs will be made available
  • Cases against Journalists will be scrapped off 
  • Backlog of 12 lakh jobs will be filled in the public sector, including police, healthcare and education
  • 5 seats will be reserved in Vidhan Parishad 
  • Pension of Rs 3,000 per month for 'Divyangs' 
  • Security guards will get Rs 5,000 monthly as salary
  • Per month salary of Gram Pradhan will be increased to Rs 6,000 
  •  

Today, the manifesto was released a day before the state goes to the first phase of polling on Thursday (February 10).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. 

