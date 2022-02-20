Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
BJP Yuva Morcha worker shot dead in Hathras; pistol recovered from crime scene

BJP worker Krishna Yadav was covered in blood and was taken to a hospital in Aligarh by his relatives, where he died. The workers of Yuva Morcha posted on their own Facebook, and informed about the death of Krishna Yadav and paid tributes to him.   

Hathras Published on: February 20, 2022 21:59 IST
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Krishna Yadav

A 25-year old BJP youth worker Krishna Yadav was shot to death on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's hathras district. The local police then arrived at the scene, and upon investigation, a pistol has been recovered. Yadav was the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). As per reports, was injured after getting shot on the second floor of his house. In a hurry, the family took him to Aligarh for treatment, where he died during treatment. Police is still probing the matter.

Yadav was a resident of Mohalla Gausganj in Sikandrau of the Hathras district and was on the second floor at his house on Sunday afternoon. This is when he got shot in the head. Upon getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and there was a crowd of local people and BJP workers. 

The Hathras Police also shared details about the case on its official twitter handle. 

Yadav was covered in blood and was taken to a hospital in Aligarh by his relatives, where he died. The workers of Yuva Morcha posted on their own Facebook, and informed about the death of Krishna Yadav and paid tributes to him. 

