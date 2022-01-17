UP elections: BJP, SP launch theme songs ahead of polls in race to reach out to voters on social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BJP, SP launch theme songs on social media

The Election Commission of India (ECI) further extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 22 in view of the rising Covid-19 infections. The assembly elections are due in five states in February-March and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters through social media and digital campaigns.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) recently launched their theme songs on social media to woo the voters ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. With an aim to form a government for the second time in a row in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is focussing on its Hindutva agenda and has started campaigning with a theme song that focuses on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

BJP Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari recently launched a theme song mentioning Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. This theme song talks about Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath and what Mathura will be in the times ahead.

How much importance this theme song will get in the saffron party's campaigning can be gauged from the fact that veteran BJP leaders have started spreading it on social media. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the video on his official Twitter handle and a host of other BJP leaders.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also stacked up its social media campaign. The party launched its theme song and shared it on its official Twitter handle. The song is being played in various programmes and functions of the party. The theme song prominently features Akhilesh Yadav and also briefly features Swami Prasad Maurya and other rebels who recently joined the party but one political giant is conspicuous by his absence, 82-year-old former chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Almost all political parties have activated their social media war rooms to target the Opposition and boost the image of their leaders. The parties have also started releasing posters on social media, where most of the campaigning will now take place. The BJP poster has a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waving to the crowds and the caption says: "Raj tilak ki karo taiyyari, 10 March ko phir aa rahe hain Bhagwadhari".

The Samajwadi Party poster also has Akhilesh's back, waving to the crowd.

In fact, it's not just the big parties now who are looking at increasing their reach through social media, even small political leaders have also realized the potential of digital campaigning.

