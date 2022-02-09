Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election: BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari shares video, women dance to 'Jeetega Kamal Phool' | WATCH

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday shared a video on his Twitter handle showcasing some women dancing to the tunes of 'Jeetega Kamal Phool', an election campaign song by the party. Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari shared the video in an attempt to promote his party.

"Not a wave, it's a bloom, Yogi Modi once again!", he wrote as he shared the video. The song appeals people to vote for the party, while showing faith that BJP will regain power in the state. The video is from a wedding ceremony.

The video saw many responses from the public. One Twitter user wrote, "Even if you had not shared this video, it was known that this time also a double engine government is going to be formed in UP."

Uttar Pradesh will go to assembly polls on February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.