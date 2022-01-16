UP Election 2022: BJP demands action against SP's Rachna Singh over controversial video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB BJP demands action against SP's Rachna Singh

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday demanded action against Samajwadi Party (SP) state executive member Rachna Singh for a controversial video shared on Twitter. Poonawalla tagged the Election commission of India (ECI) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) police in the said video on Twitter.

Poonawalla said "Urging @ECISVEEP, @Uppolice Please take note of this open threat by SP leader Rachna Singh (state executive member) to burn & cut rivals."

