Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav likely to join BJP

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 UP Assembly election from Lucknow Cantt seat but lost to BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2022
Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law likely to join BJP
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law likely to join BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.  Aparna is the wife of Mulayam Singh’s younger son, Pratik Yadav. 

 

