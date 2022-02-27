UP Election 2022: Another election day at Prayagraj's 'village of twins'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 30-year-old twins Vipin Kumar and Amit Kumar along with twins Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Hassan pose for photographs at a polling booth, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Prayagraj district

Amit and Vipin might have raised some eyebrows when they cast their vote at a booth in Mohammadpur Umri village on Sunday. They belong to Prayagraj’s Mohammadpur Umri village which is also called a "village of twins".

A day before the polling, PTI came across at least 10 twins, and local people say there are about 30 such pairs in the village, where around 1,000 people live.

Villagers say, over the years, several experts have visited the village, taking blood and saliva samples, to understand the phenomenon.

Outsiders sometimes call the place a "haunted village".

Amit says he was pulled up by security personnel in the last elections when he went to a polling booth to vote. The security personnel took him for his brother Vipin, saying he has already voted, says Amit.

Amit says luckily his brother and mother were around, who explained to the BSF personnel that they are twins. Another resident admits having voted twice on numerous occasions even though he was challenged once by the media. He says they manage to erase "indelible ink".

Mohammad Hassan wasn’t as lucky as his brother Mohammad Rehan this time. Hassan couldn’t vote as his name was missing in the voters’ list.

Rehan says several scientists in the past visited the village, taking their saliva and blood samples to understand why so many twins took birth here. But till now it is a mystery, he says.

Local residents rubbish the claims that their village is a "haunted one". The only thing we can say is that it is a blessing from Allah," Ashar and Irma’s mother says.

