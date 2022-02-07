UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises to set up vodka plant to prevent potato wastage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls, at Baha, about 100 kms from Agra, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party's government will provide subsidies for setting up industries to process potatoes and even build a vodka plant.

Akhilesh while addressing a rally in Agra on Sunday said that if SP wins, the government will take measures to prevent the wastage of potatoes grown by the farmers of the region. He said that the region was famed for its potato crop but the produce was wasted due to a lack of support from the government.

"I have come to know that the (market) share of vodka has gone up in the last few years after BJP came to power. I want to assure you that we will provide a subsidy of Rs 100-200 crore for setting up industries to process potatoes in the region and make chips and snacks. If needed, we will even set up a plant to manufacture vodka to prevent the wastage of potatoes grown by the farmers of this region," he said.

"Tell me whether vodka can be made from potatoes or not?" he asked while pointing towards a Samajwadi Party leader on the stage.

Talking about the wastage of potato crops, he said that as a mark of protest, Samajwadis had dumped their potato produce outside the residence of the Chief Minister in Lucknow.

"The government had assured to buy potatoes from the farmers but they did not do so," the SP chief claimed.

Notably, when Akhilesh was the CM in 2015, he had announced to set up at least one vodka brewing factory in Kannauj and Farrukhabad districts each to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

