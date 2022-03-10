Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh wins Karhal, yet SP fails to form govt in UP | 5 reasons for party's downfall

Highlights BJP has formed a thumping majority in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has managed to come out victorious in Karhal.

With the results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections announced today, BJP has formed a thumping majority in the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has managed to come out victorious in Karhal, however, his party didn't win the assembly polls in the state. What could be the reason why, a once favorite party of the masses, lost so badly in the state? The performance of SP has been very good, but it still lags far behind BJP. It had made many promises like free electricity, and an increase in the number of government jobs, yet there is a lack of public trust.

Compared to the 2017 assembly elections, the performance of the SP has been quite good, but it still lags behind the BJP. There was a big increase in the vote share of the Samajwadi Party, but the performance of the BJP spoiled every effort made by Akhilesh Yadav. Here are some reasons why SP faced a crushing defeat in UP: