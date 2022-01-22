UP polls: Open for post-poll alliance with any party except BJP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Open for post-poll alliance with any party except BJP: Priyanka

Highlights Priyanka accused both SP and BJP of practicing a similar kind of politics

She said Congress is the principal party in UP that stands up for the issues of people

Uttar Pradesh will go for assembly polls in seven phases from February 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the party is open for a post-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh with any party except the BJP. However, she accused both the Samajwadi Party and BJP of practicing a similar kind of politics. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said the party will continue to fight for issues that matter and will be the principal party in Uttar Pradesh that stands up for the issues of people.

"The door is closed for BJP but open for other parties. Samajwadi Party and BJP are practicing a similar style of politics because they are benefitting from that kind of politics. We are saying common people should benefit, issues of development should be raised. The parties who go ahead on the basis of communalism and casteism have only an agenda. They benefit each other," she said.

Asked if she sees a difference between the two parties, she said "not in a major way". The Congress general secretary circumvented a question about the party's main political adversary in the polls. "Our chief opponent is unemployment, price rise, the situation in the state, and the condition of farmers. These are our main opponents and we will fight against them," she said.

Answering a query, she said the party "will continue to fight and we will be relevant". "I can't tell the future. It will be immature to predict the seats, we will be relevant in this manner, that manner. Ours is a fight that we are fully committed to. It is not going to end with the 2022 election. We are going to continue to fight for issues that matter, we are going to be the principal party in UP that stands up for issues of people. As of today, of all opposition parties in UP, we are the ones who have raised issues consistently in the last two years. No other party has done it. We will continue to do so, we will continue to fight and we will be relevant," she said.

Answering a query, she said that the party's 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh should be replicated in other party-ruled states. "There is energy in this movement. If there are 50 per cent women in the country, why should they not participate?" she said. Uttar Pradesh will go for assembly polls in seven phases from February 10.

(With Inputs from ANI)

