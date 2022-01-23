UP assembly polls: Aditi Singh dares Priyanka to contest from Rae Bareli

Highlights Former Congress MLA, Aditi Singh, recently joined the BJP

She dared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her form Rae Bareli

Former Congress MLA, Aditi Singh, who joined the BJP, has dared Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her form Rae Bareli. Aditi Singh has been named as the BJP candidate from what was earlier a Congress bastion. Talking to reporters here, she said, "Rae Bareli is no longer a Congress stronghold. Priyanka can come and contest elections to see for herself."

"I don't know why they took Rae Bareli and Amethi (Rahul Gandhi's erstwhile constituency) people for granted. The people of Rae Bareli and Amethi have been more forgiving than people anywhere else. These places were once called bastions and people voted for them no matter what, but the Congress people simply do not bother about the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi," she stated.

Aditi Singh said, "It would be really embarrassing for them to come asking for votes in Rae Bareli or Amethi, because as soon as the elections get over, the Congress leaders never bother about the people who voted for them against all odds." She further said, "Rae Bareli is my family but the Congress never worked for its people. After I lost my father "Akhilesh Singh, the people here supported me" She said that the lotus would bloom for the first time on her seat and she was proud to contest on BJP ticket.

