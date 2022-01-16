Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP elections 2022: 'Where is Akhilesh Yadav contesting from?' asks BJP MP after SP chief's comment on Yogi

Bharatiya Janta Party election co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asking him from which constitutency will he contest the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Thakur's comments came after Yadav claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already been sent home by the BJP. Yadav had made the comments after BJP announced that Adityanath will contest from his stronghold Gorakhpur which elected him to Lok Sabha for five straight terms till 2017.

"There is a demand for CM Yogi Adityanath to contest election from all over the state but the central leadership decided that he will contest Assembly election from Gorakhpur. There is an atmosphere of joy among the people over the decision. He has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur. But from where is Akhilesh Yadav contesting the election? Why don't you (Yadav) announce it?" Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

Hitting out at Yadav over the hundreds of people turning up at the Samajwadi Party's office on Friday to physically attend a 'virtual rally' violating COVID-19 protocols, Thakur said that the party never complies with the law and it has been the party's tradition to do so.

"When the SP were the government in Uttar Pradesh, the people had suffered," he added.

On the arrest of the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh reportedly under the Gangster Act, the BJP MP said the case was pending against him for a long time and he was known for instigating "riots".

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

ALSO READ | 'Entire state is CM's home', Yogi's office hits back at Akhilesh 'babua'