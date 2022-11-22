Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Asha Patel’s absence hurt BJP in Unjha?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in Unjha.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Unjha is one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies. It is located in Mahesana district. Unjha assembly seat was represented by BJP MLA Asha Patel. Patel died due to dengue at a private hospital in Ahmedabad in December 2021.

Traditionally, the Unjha assembly constituency is a stronghold of Congress. The grand old party held the seat from 1995 to 2019. Asha Patel won Unjha seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 assembly election but later she joined BJP and won again in the bypoll. Patel was very popular in the region and she was also one of the prime faces of ‘2015 Patidar reservation agitation’.

‘Asha Patel factor’ in 2022 election

Asha Patel is no more. The sympathy may go to BJP. The saffron party will seek votes on basis of works done by late Asha Patel.

2017 Assembly Election

Asha Patel won the election on Congress ticket defeating BJP candidate.

2019 by-poll

In 2019, she switched sides but her vote bank remained intact. Asha Patel got 77,459 votes against Congress candidate Patel Kantibhai Muljidas’s 54,387 votes.

History of Unjha Constituency:

Year, Name, Party

1962 Ambalal Mohanlal Patel Congress

1967 PS Mohanlal Swatantra Party

1972 Shankerlal Mohanlal GuruIndian Congress

1975 Kantilal Manilal Patel Independent

1980 Kanjibhai Lalludas Patel Janata Party

1985-90 Chimanbhai Patel Janata Party

1995-2012 Narayanbhai Patel Bharatiya Janata Party

2017 Asha Patel Congress

2019 Asha Patel Bharatiya Janata Party (Bypoll)

Unjha Taluka, Vadnagar Taluka (Part) Villages – Jaska, Sundhiya, Hajipur, Shekhpur (Khe), Badarpur, Molipur, Sulipur, Kesimpa, Jagapura, Bajpura, Babipura, Khatoda, Kamalpur, Malekpur, Chandpur, Shekhpur (Vad), Kahipur, Chhabaliya, Transvad, Vadnagar (M) fall in Unjha constituency.

The constituency has total 213,263 electorates. and it falls in Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by BJP MP Shardaben Patel.



Candidates for assembly election 2022:

AAP- Urvish Patel

BJP- Kiritbhai Patel

Congress- Patel Arvind Amratlal

Vote for Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 1 and 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

