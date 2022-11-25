Gujarat election 2022: Who will clinch Una seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Una assembly constituency include Sejalben Khunt of AAP, Punjabhai Vansh of Congress, KC Rathod of BJP.

Election will be held in Gujarat in two phases - one on December 1 and the other on December 5. A total of 788 candidates from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will be contesting against each other for these seats.

Una, assembly constituency, which comes under Gir Somnath district of Gujarat was won by the Indian National Congress in 2017 assembly polls. Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4928 votes.

Una falls under the Junagadh Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai won from Junagadh Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 150185 votes.

