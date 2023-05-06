Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Tumkur Rural Assembly Election 2023: JD(S) hopes to retain seat

Tumkur Rural seat will witness the key contest between BJP’s B Suresh Gowda, JD(S) DC Gowrishankar, and Congress’ GH Shanmukhappa Yadav.

Updated on: May 06, 2023 18:08 IST
Tumkur Rural is an assembly constituency in Karnataka
Tumkur Rural Assembly Election 2023: The Tumkur Rural constituency is set to witness the key contest between BJP’s B Suresh Gowda, JD(S) DC Gowrishankar, and Congress’ GH Shanmukhappa Yadav. The assembly election in Karnataka is set to take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

In 2018, JD(S) DC Gowrishankar won the seat by defeating B Suresh Gowda of the BJP with a margin of 5,640 votes. Tumkur Rural Assembly constituency falls under the Tumkur Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s GS Basavaraj won the election by defeating HD Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 13339 votes.

