Tumkur City Assembly Election 2023: BJP's GB Jyothi Ganesh hopes to retain seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tumkur City is an assembly constituency in Karnataka

Tumkur City Assembly Election 2023: Tumkur constituency will witness a key contest between BJP’s GB Jyothi Ganesh, JD(S) Govindaraju and Congress’ lqbal Ahmed. Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats and the halfway mark to claim the majority is 113. More on Karnataka elections

The assembly election in Karnataka will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

In 2018, BJP’s GB Jyothi Ganesh won the election by defeating JD(S) N Govindaraju with a margin of 5293 votes. Tumkur City Assembly constituency falls under the Tumkur Lok sabha constituency. Speaking about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s GS Basavaraj won the election with the margin of 13339 votes by defeating HD Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Ahead of the election, the political slugfest between the political parties is getting intense as each one of them try to score points.