Expected to win more seats: Manik Saha on BJP's Tripura election win

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday dedicated his victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state's people and asserted that they have rejected Congress and Left's ideology. He, however, said that the BJP was expecting to win more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen.

"We had said earlier also that BJP will once again form the government with the majority and the results so far are showing that we are forming the government. I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and all party workers, Saha said. Manik Saha has also won from his constituency, Town Bardowali.

"We were expecting more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen. I'm going to collect the (winning) certificate. The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided after consultation with the central leadership," Saha added.