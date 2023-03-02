Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Expected to win more seats: Manik Saha on BJP's Tripura election win

Expected to win more seats: Manik Saha on BJP's Tripura election win

Tripura election result: Manik Saha said that the BJP was expecting to win more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Agartala Published on: March 02, 2023 14:01 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha
Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday dedicated his victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state's people and asserted that they have rejected Congress and Left's ideology. He, however, said that the BJP was expecting to win more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen.

"We had said earlier also that BJP will once again form the government with the majority and the results so far are showing that we are forming the government. I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and all party workers, Saha said. Manik Saha has also won from his constituency, Town Bardowali.

"We were expecting more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen. I'm going to collect the (winning) certificate. The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided after consultation with the central leadership," Saha added.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News

X