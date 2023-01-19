Tripura assembly polls: 'Vote-from-home' access for senior citizens and specially-abled people, says CEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Tripura assembly polls: 'Vote-from-home' access for senior citizens and specially-abled people

Tripura assembly elections: After the dates for the upcoming assembly elections were announced on Wednesday, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that senior citizens and specially-abled people would be given the option to "vote-from-home."

He further stated that the "vote-from-home" option would only be given to senior citizens above 80 years of age. According to the CEO, an adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have reached the state and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done for the upcoming elections.

"We want fair, transparent and peaceful polls. Senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities will have the option to vote from home," the state CEO added.

Security beefed up in the state

Meanwhile, the Agartala police have also ramped up security across the city. "We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material. Announcement for polls likely to happen in 1-2 days," AK Das, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, January 18, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha exuded confidence in winning more assembly seats this year, while adding that BJP has always worked for the people irrespective of elections.

"Our party always works for the people irrespective of elections. We are fully prepared for the upcoming polls. We are confident of winning more Assembly seats than before," the CM added.

Tripura to vote on February 16

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting for assembly elections in Tripura will take place on February 16, while the counting of votes is scheduled for March 2. In the 2018 assembly election, the BJP created history by wresting power from CPI-M which had ruled for 25 years (1993-2018).

(With inputs from ANI)