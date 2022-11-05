Sujanpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2022: BJP bets on Captain Ranjeet Singh against Cong's Rajinder Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sujanpur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Sujanpur constituency will take place on November 12 as polling on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in single phase. The results will be declared on December 8.

This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Captain Ranjeet Singh and Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Rajinder Rana of the Congress defeated Prem Kumar Dhumal of the BJP with a margin of 1919 votes.

Therefore, BJP changed its candidate on this seat this time.

In the previous elections, BJP was able to form the government with absolute majority as it won 44 seats while Congress secured 21.

In 2012, Rajinder Singh who was an independent candidate then had won this seat against Congress' Anita Verma.

Though the main contest is going to be between BJP and Congress, Kejriwal's AAP is also trying hard to make inground in the state.

AAP, in its maiden fray to the Assembly polls, has announced 58 of its 68 candidates.

The BJP has also ignored the claim of its veteran and two-time chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was keen to avenge his 2017 poll defeat at the hands of his one-time protege Rajinder Singh Rana of the Congress by entering the fray again from Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.

Justifying the changes in ticket allocations, a senior BJP leader siad, "In a bid to counter the anti-incumbency factor, we have introduced new faces and changes seats."