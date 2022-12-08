Siraj Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will CM Jairam Thakur retain his constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP CM Jairam Thakur contested from Siraj Constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Siraj assembly constituency result 2022: Counting of votes in Siraj assembly constituency in the Himachal Pradesh is taking pace today, is one of the important seats as BJP CM Jairam Thakur is contesting form here. Though the state has seen a tradition since 1985 of not continuing with a particular government after its 5-year term, its going to be an interesting fight to see whether BJP is able to retain power in Himachal or Congress makes a come back.

A majority of exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP but have also not predicted a poor show by the Congress even. However, two exit polls have also predicted a win for the grand old party.

Fought on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his power power election campaign and launching of various development projects, let’s see whether the BJP is able to break the tradition or it continues as the result day is here.