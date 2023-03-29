'It is my desire to...': Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah makes BIG statement ahead of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Congress leader Siddaramaiah makes a BIG statement ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections

Karnataka Elections 2023: As scheduled for the upcoming Assembly polls was announced on Wednesday, Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah made a big statement, saying this would be his last election. Speaking to the media, the 75-year-old leader, who is a contender for the Chief Minister post if Congress is voted to power, said that the upcoming elections in the state are going to be his last as he has decided to retire from politics.

"It is my desire to represent my native constituency and place and retire. That is the reason I am contesting from Varuna constituency," an emotional Siddaramaiah stated, as per News agency IANS. The former Karnataka Chief Minister said that he sought a ticket from the Kolar constituency as well as people are "forcing" him to contest elections from there as well.

"Last time, there was doubt regarding the results of Chamundeshwari constituency. That is why I contested from the Badami constituency. This time, I don't have any doubts. Since, the people of the Kolar constituency are forcing me to contest elections, I have sought a ticket from the party to contest from Kolar as well," he added.

'I have been invited to contest from 25 constituencies': Siddaramaiah

However, the final decision is left to the high command, Siddaramaiah maintained. Talking about criticism by the Opposition that he is not able to find a constituency for him, Siddaramaiah clarified that this is meaningless talk. "I have been invited to contest from 25 constituencies. I have been invited after ensuring my chances of victory.

"I don't care for opponents. We will win with the blessings of people. The state Assembly election dates are announced. The Congress is ready for elections. The elections need to be conducted in a transparent way. The illegalities have to be prevented. The action has to be taken against all, including ruling party members. There is a possibility of the ruling party influencing the elections. It needs to be prevented, he said.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

